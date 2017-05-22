Family and friends hold vigil for murdered 6-year-old

JACKSON, MISS — (WJTV) The family of Kingston Frazier gathered at a local park to honor his memory.

People packed Parham Bridges Park for prayer and a balloon release to remember Kingston Frazier.

The 6-year-old was found shot to death in a stolen car in Gluckstadt. Deputies say his mother left Kingston inside a running car when she ran into a Kroger. When she came out the store, her car was stolen along with her child.

Frazier’s mother and father were at the ceremony including his uncle, Martin Archie.

“I can’t even explain the feeling and how I feel and how my family feels,” said Archie. ” It’s really unbelievable that we lost a 6-year-old.”

Frazier’s cousin, Kristy Archie-Ramos, led the service with a prayer and inspirational words for the youth.

“In order for us to see Kingston again we are going to get our lives in order so we can see that baby again,” said Archie-Ramos.