Dr. William Bynum announced as preferred candidate to lead JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Institutions of Higher Learning has announced its preferred candidate to lead Jackson State University.

Dr. William B. Bynum, Jr. has been named as the preferred candidate. He currently serves as the president of Mississippi Valley State University.

During the meeting, IHL said they interviewed eight highly-qualified candidates.

“Dr. Bynum has served Mississippi Valley State University very well as president,” said Trustee C.D. Smith, Chair of the Board Search Committee. “He is a student-centric leader who has increased enrollment and attracted philanthropic and legislative support for the university, putting the university in a good fiscal position to offer more programs, services and opportunities for students.”

Bynum graduated from Davidson College, where he was a student-athlete. He also received his doctorate from Duke University. IHL said He has 30 years of experience in higher education.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the university last year. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige has been serving as interim president.

Dr. Bynum is IHL's preferred candidate. He will meet with campus constituents next week, before final announcement. https://t.co/3DEC8sD61f — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 22, 2017

Dr. Bynum is currently the president of Mississippi Valley State University. https://t.co/k1bQNlyJU4 — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 22, 2017

BREAKING: IHL announces Dr. William B. Bynum Jr. as new @JacksonStateU President. | @WJTV — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 22, 2017