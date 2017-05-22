JFD puts out fire on Jefferson Street in Jackson 05222017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters rushed to put out a house fire overnight.

It took the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) over an hour to get the fire on the 900 block of Jefferson Street house under control.

No injuries are reported. JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirmed that firefighters were on the scene at 1:44am.

Investigators are working to find out how that fire started.

