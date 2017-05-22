Ridgeland, MS – The Bike Crossing of Ridgeland, MS is hosting its 5th Annual Mayhem Century Ride on June 10th to benefit Methodist Rehabilitation Center. This will be a well-supported and fun ride through the countryside of Madison County. There will be live music, food, drinks and giveaways after the ride. Proceeds will benefit Methodist Rehab’s Wilson Foundation for research and patient services. There will be 4 rest stops. All will be manned by the Methodist Rehab Employee volunteers. There will be themes at each stop.

Ride Starts at

115 W. Jackson Street

Ridgeland, MS 39157

601-856-0049

For registration information or to make a tax deductible donation visit: https://100milesofmayhem.racesonline.com/home