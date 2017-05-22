MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.

They will be featured on this week on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 33-year-old Devin Dewana Allen is wanted for possession of cocaine.
  • 24-year-old Calvin Berry is wanted for possession of hydrocodone-acetaminophen.
  • 34-year-old Trevennis Coleman, who also goes by Jamal Lamont Lewis, is wanted for possession of Xanax, Clonazepam, hydrocodone and for being a felon with a firearm

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects, contact the HInds County Sheriff’s Department.

