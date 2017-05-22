MSU’s Brent Rooker wins C Spire Ferriss Trophy, SEC Player of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – Having produced one of the most impressive all-around offensive seasons in Mississippi State history, Brent Rooker now has the hardware to prove it.

The redshirt junior was named the winner of the 2017 C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top college baseball player in Mississippi, on Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Rooker is now the sixth Diamond Dawg to claim the Ferriss Trophy in just 14 years of the award’s presentation.

Along with having led the Southeastern Conference in several offensive categories for much of the season, Rooker has also been at the top of multiple NCAA Division I offensive categories. A three-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Week in 2017, Rooker is the first Diamond Dawg ever to record 20+ home runs, 25+ doubles and 70+ RBIs in a single season.

The Germantown, Tennessee native is also on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, in addition to having been named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week twice. Rooker earned NCBWA Hitter of the Week honors twice and Player of the Month for the month of March.

With Jake Mangum having won the award in 2016, all of MSU’s winners have now come in back-to-back years. (Hunter Renfroe – 2013, Chris Stratton – 2012, Ed Easley – 2007, Thomas Berkery – 2006)

The 2017 award’s other finalists included Taylor Braley, Matt Wallner and Dylan Burdeaux of Southern Miss, along with Delta State’s Zach Shannon.

Rooker and the Diamond Dawgs will be back in action on Tuesday to open their SEC Tournament run with an 8 p.m. CT first pitch vs. Georgia on SEC Network.