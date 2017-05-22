Teens accused in killing of Kingston Frazier in court today

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The three teenagers accused in the killing of six-year-old Kingston Frazier will make their initial appearance in court today.

Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and D’Allen Washington are scheduled to be at the Madison County Courthouse at 10:00 o’clock this morning, May 22, 2017.

All three are facing capital murder charges with potential sentences that carry the hihgest punishment in the state. The three could be facing the death penalty. McBride, Wakefield, and Washington were arrested on Thursday hours after 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot and killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Wakefield stated that Byron McBride stole the car with the child inside and killed him.

All three are being held at the Madison County Jail with no bond set at this time.

The case has evoked deep emotions in the community after an Amber Alert was broadcast for the young boy after he was last seen in the back seat of his mother’s car at the Kroger supermarket on I-55 early on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The alert was cancelled after sheriff’s deputies found the car abandoned in Gluckstadt, Mississippi. Kingston was still in the back seat, shot multiple times. Investigators believe he was killed in Madison County.