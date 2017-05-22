Traffic delays on I-55 North due to 18-wheeler crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident on I-55 North that is causing a traffic jam in Jackson.
The crash near the Waterworks Curve and involves an 18-wheeler.
Drivers traveling northbound should expect delays.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the roadway is blocked.
Avoid this area if possible.
