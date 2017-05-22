Traffic delays on I-55 North due to 18-wheeler crash

By Published: Updated:
Photo: MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident on I-55 North that is causing a traffic jam in Jackson.

The crash near the Waterworks Curve and involves an 18-wheeler.

Drivers traveling northbound should expect delays.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the roadway is blocked.

Avoid this area if possible.

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s