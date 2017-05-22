TRAFFIC: Crash involving fuel truck on Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive

UPDATE: 05/22/2017 8:00am Flowood Police Department Chief Richie McCluskey is confirming that the driver of the overturned 18-wheeler carrying fuel did sustain injuries he describes as “minor.”   The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.  Chief McCluskey says that diesel fuel was spilled onto the roadway.  Cleanup crews are en route to the scene.  Traffic remains diverted.

At least two businesses in the immediate vicinity of the crash has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Original Story:

FLOWOOD, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crash at Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive involving a fuel truck is causing delays this morning.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.  Traffic is being diverted to Lakeland Drive and Spillway Road.

WJTV has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as possible.

 

