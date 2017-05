JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center held a Trail of Honor Special Guests Meet and Greet Session on Monday.

The special guests included Medal of Honor recipients, Ex-POWs, and a Bataan Death March survivor.

WJTV 12 got the chance to talk to some of the attendees.

“I like to do things for soldiers and other people. a lot of people need to understand what happened in the past,” said Roald Rosser, a Veteran who fought in WWII and Vietnam.