COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — A Lowndes County woman’s trial is postponed because officials said she showed up to court drunk and high, according to WCBI.

Court documents show that Roschell Cotton went to the Lowndes County Courthouse Monday under the influence of meth, marijuana, and alcohol.

A judge revoked her bond, and she was taken to jail. She was charged with making a false bomb threat and simple assault against a DHS employee.

Her new trial date has been set for September 5.