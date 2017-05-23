2 arrested for marijuana, morphine in Hinds County

By Published:
Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson couple is busted for having marijuana plants and morphine, authorities said.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Dakota Oswalt and 36-year-old Venus Oswalt were arrested for felony manufacturing marijuana and felony possession of morphine.

Mayor Pete Luke said the arrested on May 17 after conducting a search at their Englewood Street home.

Dakota Oswalt is being held at the Raymond Detention Center. Venus Oswalt was charged and released.

