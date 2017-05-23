Sir Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond star, has died

The Associated Press
FILE PHOTO - Sir Roger Moore gives an interview, watched by his wife Kristina Tholstrup , right, at the CHIO Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON (AP) – Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.

A message from his family shared on the actor’s official Twitter account Tuesday read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

The statement continued that Moore “has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

FILE PHOTO – Actor Roger Moore of “The Saint” is seen, May 1968. (AP Photo)

 

