Burglar steals cash register from Rooster’s Restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Fondren restaurant worked to clean up a mess after someone broke into their business early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Rooster’s Restaurant on State Street.

Owner Nathan Glenn says the restaurant baker is usually the first one to get in; he barely missed the burglar.

“It happened about 4:48 so he was actually running a little bit behind this morning got here about 6,” Glenn said.

Surveillance video from inside shows the burglar trying to pry open one register before running off with another.

“We have one register gone, another one cracked open,” he said. ” Luckily we didn’t have any money in the register, but they got a little bit of petty cash out of the box.”

The burglar got away with about $300 to $400. However, Glenn says the burglar caused at least $2,500 worth of damage.

The owner says he’s just happy none of his employees were inside at the time.