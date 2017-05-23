Congressman Thompson requesting investigation into Rep. Karl Oliver’s controversial Facebook post

(WJTV) — Congressman Bennie Thompson is requesting an investigation into the controversial comments made by State Representative Karl Oliver.

Rep. Oliver posted on Facebook on May 20 that ouisiana officials should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

Below is the text of the post:

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Rep. Oliver apologized the for his comments on Monday. Tuesday, Congressman Thompson said he wants the Department of Justice to look into the comments. Read his full statement below.

“The recent Facebook post made by Kevin Oliver was dangerous and as an elected official in Mississippi he should have been aware of the harm that could result from the post,” said Thompson. “His insistence that people who are opposed to symbols commemorating the treasonous acts of the Confederate State of America should be lynched is deeply disturbing. This type of hate speech is extremely perilous and could inspire others to commit criminal acts. We should be reminded that less than two years have passed since nine African-American church members were murdered by a radicalized individual who swore allegiance to the confederate flag and we are three years removed from a group of college students placing a noose and a confederate flag on a statue of civil rights icon James Meridith. These young people didn’t learn to hate on their own. They were inspired by people, like Mr. Oliver, who seek to indoctrinate others with vile speech.” “I am requesting that Department of Justice officials review the comments made by Mr. Oliver to determine if his recommendation of violence constitutes an immediate threat to individuals who are committed to removing tributes to the Confederacy from our public spaces.”