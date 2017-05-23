Ex-Barcelona president Rosell held in money laundering probe

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, second left, and current president Josep Bartomeu, center, and Barcelona's Managing Director Ignacio Mestre, right, arrive to the national court to appear before a judge for alleged irregularities involving  Neymar's transfer to Barcelona, in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 1, 2016. A Spanish court has charged Spanish league champion Barcelona with tax fraud of 9.1 million euros ($12.5 million) over the transfer of Brazil forward Neymar. Judge Pablo Ruz said there was enough evidence to merit charges over Neymar's 57 million-euro (then $77 million) move from Santos. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

MADRID (AP) – Spanish authorities say former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and his wife have been detained in a probe over his businesses in Brazil.

The detentions early Tuesday are part of a money laundering investigation related to buying television rights for past matches of Brazil’s national team.

Three other people have been detained, but their identities were not immediately released by authorities.

Police raided offices, homes, and businesses in Barcelona and other locations in Spain as part of “Operation Rimet,” in reference to former FIFA President Jules Rimet.

Authorities said the operation used information from the FBI following the U.S. case against high-level FIFA officials in 2015.

Rosell is already standing trial for fraud and corruption charges involving the 2013 transfer of Brazilian striker Neymar.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s