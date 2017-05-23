Fatal shooting of 77-year-old ruled justified homicide

RIENZI, Miss. (AP) – The shooting death of a 77-year-old woman has been ruled a justifiable homicide by a sheriff’s office in Mississippi.

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qJLS2B ) Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell says the death of Prentiss County resident Gynell Windham was related to an ongoing feud between two families. She was shot and killed Friday night in Rienzi after an earlier altercation at an auction in the area.

Windham was a passenger in one of two vehicles that met in the middle of Highway 356. She exited the vehicle with a handgun and walked toward the other. Although Windham did not shoot, the driver of other vehicle felt threatened and fired two shots that killed her.

No charges had been filed, and a county grand jury will be presented the case.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

 

