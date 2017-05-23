Flood fears spread to Carolina as rain pounds the South

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - A truck makes waves down a flooded road near Highway 122 Sunday Jan. 22, 2017 near Barney, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

ATLANTA (AP) – The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches early Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.

In south Georgia, the weather service says there is a threat of tornadoes on Tuesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s