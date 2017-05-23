‘Fly the flag’? Mississippi city split on Confederate emblem

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the latest front line in the debate over the public display of Confederate symbols in the American South.

The mayor of Biloxi, Mississippi, ordered the state flag removed from city buildings in late April because it includes the Confederate battle emblem. That has sparked protest and praise in the city with a racially diverse population.

The Confederate battle emblem has caused a rift for generations between those who say it represents Southern heritage and those who say it glorifies slavery and racial oppression.

A few protesters holding state flags have been keeping a nearly daily vigil outside City Hall.

Some local residents say they support Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s decision because they believe the flag could make people feel unwelcome.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)