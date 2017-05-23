Hinds prepares for Div. II JUCO World Series

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the long list of baseball teams making the postseason this year in Mississippi, you’ll also find the Hinds Eagles holding things down in the junior college ranks.

Hinds beat top-ranked Jones County in the Region 23 Championship Saturday to earn a spot in the World Series.

Not only did they beat JCJC, they also beat 2nd-ranked LSU-Eunice in that same tournament.

The team says they were lacking energy during stretches this season, but brought their ‘A’ game when it mattered the most.

