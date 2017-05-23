House fire on Alabama Avenue in Jackson under investigation

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is investigating a house fire on Alabama Avenue.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire started at approximately 3:54am. It took firefighters about an hour to put it out. Chief Sanders says that it was under control at 5:04am.

Firefighters are still on the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

