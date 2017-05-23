JSU Alumni President writes letter about IHL’s preferred candidate decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The President of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association wrote a letter about the IHL’s preferred candidate decision.

In the letter addressed Jacksonians, Yolanda Owens said that many Alumni are disappointed that the board chose not to honor the recommendation made by the representatives of the Administration, Faculty, Staff, Students, Foundation, Community and Alumni.

IHL announced Monday Dr. William Bynum as its preferred candidate to lead the school.

Read the full letter below:

Jacksonians:

Let me begin by thanking you for the exemplary manner in which you have been present and effectively engaged in the JSU President Search over the past several weeks. This is a crucial time in the history of our beloved university and your connection is more critical than it’s ever been.

With the announcement of the preferred candidate for president of Jackson State University, the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees elected to depart from the established 20 step process outlined on its website. The decision on the preferred candidate was made without input from the Interview Search Advisory Committee (who was dismissed on May 8) and the board’s application of the policy is a dishonor to the spirit of the process and ultimately the entire Jackson State University community. In my opinion, the Board Policy as it relates to the search process is significantly flawed and should be thoroughly revised before the next IEO search in the State of Mississippi.

As an alumni family, we are enormously disappointed that the board chose not to honor the recommendation made by the representatives of the Administration, Faculty, Staff, Students, Foundation, Community and Alumni. However, our love and dedication for Jackson State University is not diminished. Remember that leaders will come and go, but we will forever be the Alumni of Mississippi’s Urban University. We will always be committed to our alma mater and will do all that we can to ensure that our dear old college home emerges from this transition even stronger than before – standing as a leader in Higher Education throughout the state and the nation. After all, WE ARE JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY.

Your JSUNAA leadership is currently developing a strategy and will be in communication with you over the next several days (and beyond) regarding our course of action. In the meantime, please mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 31. The preferred candidate, Dr. William B. Bynum, will meet with campus constituency groups in Ballroom A of the JSU Student Center according to the schedule below. Your participation in this part of the process is absolutely imperative. We’ll send reminders and additional details as the date approaches.

Jackson State University

Preferred Candidate Visit Schedule

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 Time Meeting Location 9:00 a.m. Administration/Faculty/Staff JSU Student Center 10:00 a.m. Students JSU Student Center 11:00 a.m. Alumni/Community JSU Student Center 1:00 p.m. Board Meeting JSU Student Center 1:30 p.m. Press Conference JSU Student Center

With Tiger Pride,

Yolanda R. Owens, President

Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc.