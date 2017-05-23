Lawsuit: Attorney wants Rep. Karl Oliver to read books on lynching and Emmett Till

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An attorney who filed a lawsuit against Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is asking the court to order the lawmaker to read literature about lynching and Emmett Till.

Charles E. Lawrence, III and Michael Scott are presenting Carlos Moore in the lawsuit. Moore filed the lawsuit against Rep. Oliver Tuesday.

Rep. Oliver’s Facebook post sparked controversy online. The post made on May 20 was about the monuments that were being removed in Louisiana.

Below is the text of the post:

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Moore is suing Oliver, Rep. John Read, Rep. Doug McLeod, and Tony Dunn of Mississippi Highway Patrol. He is alleging that the defendants conspired with Oliver electronically in expressing their support of the Facebook post. He claims that the posts were intended to communicate a death threat to anyone in Mississippi who might take action lawfully to secure the removal of Confederate monuments.

One of the requests in the lawsuit is for the defendants to read the books, “The Blood of Emmett Till” by Timothy Tyson and “At The Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America” by Phillip Dray. He also wants the defendants to submit written summaries of each book that are no less than 3,000 words to the court.

Moore said he hopes that this would help diminish the likelihood of this happening again in the future. Moore is also asking for other relief and for his attorney fees to be paid.