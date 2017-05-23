MDOT to temporarily close 1 lane on Highway 43 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close one lane of Highway 43 in Madison County at Beamon Road.

Crews will work to replace a culvert at the intersection.

Additionally, Beamon Road will be closed at Highway 43 on May 25 during repairs.

The temporary closures will be from 12 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 and from 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

