Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, more viewing angles

Anick Jesdanun, Technology Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, shows a selection of keyboards in four different colors for Microsoft's new Surface Pro laptop-tablet hybrid, on display in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) – Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro tablet with longer battery life and more viewing angles for the screen.

The new, fifth-generation device – simply called Surface Pro – won’t look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others.

Microsoft is making the announcement in China, a reflection of the company’s expectations of growth there.

The Surface has an optional keyboard cover that turns the tablet into a laptop. Although Microsoft pioneered this type of device, Samsung and others have been making their own, contributing to a 26 percent revenue decline in the Surface business in the most recent quarter.

The new Pro ships in mid-June for about $800.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s