Police say domestic argument leads to 2 hit by car; Minor injuries reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in custody for questioning after police said two people were hit by a car on Cedar Street.
Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the incident started from a domestic argument.
WJTV crews saw a woman in handcuffs at the scene.
Police said a man and a woman were hit by a vehicle. They suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to hospitals.
Authorities are still investigating.
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.