Police say domestic argument leads to 2 hit by car; Minor injuries reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in custody for questioning after police said two people were hit by a car on Cedar Street.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the incident started from a domestic argument.

WJTV crews saw a woman in handcuffs at the scene.

Police said a man and a woman were hit by a vehicle. They suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to hospitals.

Authorities are still investigating.

Here's a better look at the car. Up the street it looks like someone taken by ambulance. Waiting on info from @JacksonMSPolice pic.twitter.com/y7WSXy7egT — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) May 23, 2017

Something happening on Cedar st. One car damaged. One woman in handcuffs. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/z79QWLAHGi — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) May 23, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.