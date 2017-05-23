Police say domestic argument leads to 2 hit by car; Minor injuries reported

Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in custody for questioning after police said two people were hit by a car on Cedar Street.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the incident started from a domestic argument.

WJTV crews saw a woman in handcuffs at the scene.

Police said a man and a woman were hit by a vehicle. They suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to hospitals.

Authorities are still investigating.

