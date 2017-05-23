Prayer vigil held for JSU students killed in car crash

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Nearly a week after their tragic deaths, two Jackson State University students are remembered during a vigil. circle of prayer lifted the names

A circle of prayer lifted the names Johnathan Thomas and Skylar Liddell on Provine High School’s tennis court.

Classmates and teachers from both Jackson State University and Provine shed tears for the pair killed in a Wednesday morning car crash on Springridge Road in Clinton.

“Skylar was vivacious and vibrant, and always had something to make you smile…Johnathan was always thought provoking,” Provine teacher, Lashunna Mcinnis said.

Before college, Skylar was a Provine cheerleader, and Johnathan played basketball for the Rams.

“He was really good friends with my brother…And I would tease them. And I can just see his face so clear,” Former Miss JSU Charence Higgins said.

Skylar and Johnathan both also attended Hill of Zion M.B. Church in Bolton.

“It was just a joy in my heart to see them as young people living their lives striving for their very best. Certainly it saddens and grieves our heart that they were taken away so soon, but we know that god is a perfect God, and that he does not make mistakes,” Pastor Chauncy L. Jordan said.

“I pray that this turns into a celebration. And that we can all heal and just get better from here,” Higgins said.

Funeral arrangements for Skylar have been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Jackson.

Johnathan’s service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hill of Zion M.B. Church in Bolton.