State Road 465 in Warren County closed due to flooding

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the stretch of State Route 465 from U.S. Highway 61 to the backwater levee in Warren County due to flooding.

Crews are monitoring the flood water and will reopen State Route 465 soon after the water recedes. Traffic control equipment has been placed in the area to notify the public of the closure.

MDOT has maintained the work schedule on the Muddy Bayou Bridge repairs, which are expected to be complete by the end of this week.

Work on the Steele Bayou Bridge has been suspended until the water recedes.

The closure is expected to remain in place until the water recedes enough to allow cleanup operations.