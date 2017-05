CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency crews responded to an accident where an SUV hit a building in Clinton.

The crash happened near Northside Drive and Pinehaven.

Officials said the driver hit a vacant building.

Minor injuries were reported.

No other details were released.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.