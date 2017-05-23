Town hall meeting educates community about opioid abuse

BRANDON, MISS — (WJTV) People packed the Brandon Civic Center to get information on prescription drug abuse.

Authorities say prescription drug abuse is a growing epidemic nationally and in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Department Bureau of Narcotics, nearly 500 people have overdosed in the state within the last three year, and nearly 400 of those were opioid-related.

Aden Giles spoke at tonight’s meeting. She says she has been sober and clean for about two years.

“I lost everything I owned,” said Giles. “I walked into treatment saying I had to turn my life around.”

Giles says she lost her son, Mitchell Giles, to addiction this year.

“He was was addicted to heroin and he lost his battle March 24th, “said Giles. “He had been in recovery for six months and he had a weak moment.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, more than 78 americans die each day from an opioid overdose.