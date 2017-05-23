Wolf Lake closed to recreational boating

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has placed an order on areas within the state that are inundated with floodwaters.

Those areas have been declared “no wake” zones. MDWFP says boating is discouraged in these areas, other than by people with property in affected areas.

Monday night, The Mississippi River reached 48.1 feet on the Vicksburg gauge AND 86.7 feet on the Steel Bayou Landside gauge.

Wolf Lake is closed. Boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with proprty in the affected area, is closed and no-wake zones will be enforced.