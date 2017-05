GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders and emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Jackson County.

According to WLOX, four people have died in the accident on I-10 before the Gautier exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said law enforcement officers have blocked off all westbound lanes.

Crews are on the scene working to clean up diesel that spilled on the roadway.

Traffic is being rerouted onto MS 613 South at exit 68.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.