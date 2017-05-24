Boil water alert lifted for City of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water alert has been lifted for the City of Vicksburg.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said the water from this system is now safe to drink.

Below are some tips from MSDH on what to do after a boil water advisory has been lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example: 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example: Discard any drinks , ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice. Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.

any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water. Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

(in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary. Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred. Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.