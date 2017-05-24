Car hits 18-wheeler in crash on I-20 in Clinton; 2 injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident where authorities said a car hit an 18-wheeler in Clinton.

Traffic is backed up on I-20 East past the Springridge Road exit.

City officials said a vehicle hit a stalled 18-wheeler.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has critical injuries, officials said.

The right lane of I-20 East is blocked. Drivers should use caution in this area.

