Car hits 18-wheeler in crash on I-20 in Clinton; 2 injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident where authorities said a car hit an 18-wheeler in Clinton.
Traffic is backed up on I-20 East past the Springridge Road exit.
City officials said a vehicle hit a stalled 18-wheeler.
Two people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has critical injuries, officials said.
The right lane of I-20 East is blocked. Drivers should use caution in this area.
