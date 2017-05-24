FEMA denies Gov. Bryant’s request for individual assistance for Holmes, Montgomery counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi’s request for individual assistance to help residents affected by April tornadoes in Holmes and Montgomery counties was denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Gov. Phil Bryant was notified by FEMA Wednesday. State officials tell WJTV that the letter said the impact to the individuals and households from the April 30 storm was not of the severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance.

Gov. Bryant made the request May 11 to help residents make repairs and rebuild homes.

“I want to assure the people of Holmes and Montgomery counties that we will do everything possible at the state level to help,” Gov. Bryant said. “We will partner with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to make recovery as swift and painless as possible.”

Local governments and non-profit organizations in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties are eligible for Public Assistance, which is reimbursement grants for things like repairs or replacement of infrastructure, debris removal, and overtime to responders.

BREAKING: FEMA denies individual assistance for Holmes and Montgomery Counties more on @wjtv tonight at 4,5 and 6 — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) May 24, 2017