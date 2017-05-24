Hinds County woman celebrates 105th birthday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hinds County woman is celebrating her 105th birthday today.

Eula Polk celebrated her birthday at Little Bethel C.M.E Church in Terry Wednesday. Family and friends surrounded her.

Polk tells us she’s just blessed to see another year

“I’m still ticking around,” she said. “It’s what old folks do. Take care of yourself and go to bed when it’s time to go.”

