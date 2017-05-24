JPS taking healthier approach with new Combi oven

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A healthier approach is being provided thanks to new kitchen equipment for Jackson Public Schools.

Wednesday, the district showed off the new shiny appliances with a demonstration of how the Combi oven works at Van Winkle Elementary.

They said the new oven is perfect for cooking meals since the dry heat introduced into the chamber will do most of the cooking.

The moisture from steam will help prevent meats from drying out and shrinking.

School officials said they want to eliminate frying in schools and to look at other cooking techniques.

The ovens were obtained through a nutrition grant from the Mississippi Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition, funded by the Bower Foundation.

“The Jackson Public School Food Service Department is very appreciative of the funding provided by the Bower Foundation in assisting us to provide healthier meals to our students,” said Mary Hill, Executive Director of Food Services for the Jackson Public School District. “The students, staff, and administrators at Van Winkle Elementary have been very accepting of the positive and healthier changes in the way we prepare meals in their school cafeteria.”