Little Light House School receives $2,700 from Mississippi Street Rod Association

By Published:
Left to Right: L to R. MS Street Rod Association member Mike Summerlin of Florence, Kaden Fuller of Clinton, LLH Event Coordinator, Tammy Tadlock of Pearl, Journei Braithwaite of Jackson and MS Street Rod Association member, Barbara Summerlin of Florence. (Photo: The Little Light House)

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Street Rod Association helped raise $2,700 for the Little Light House School for children with special needs.

The group held a raffle to benefit the school.

 

Little Light House teaches children with special needs sign language, speech therapy, numbers, letters, social skills, and prepares them for their journey into the next phase of their education.

The Christian-based school is located at the Briarwood Presbyterian Church where the Church donates space for the school. The Street Rod Association said they hope the money raised from the raffle will help the school with some of its needs.

 

