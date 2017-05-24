Lowe’s misses Wall Street 1Q 2017 forecasts

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Lowe’s Cos. is reporting fiscal first-quarter profit of $602 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $16.86 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.04 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW