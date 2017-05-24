Madison County man sentenced after pleading guilty to child exploitation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison County man is going to prison for child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 40-year-old Timothy Flanagan pleaded guilty Monday in court.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison with 20 to serve.

Flanagan was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

AG Hood said authorities arrested Flanagan in Flora in 2016 after an investigation that revealed he was downloading child pornography from the internet.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time this man has admitted guilt in handling child pornography,” said General Hood. “In 2014, Flanagan registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of child porn in Wyoming. This is exactly why the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is so important­—to be sure individuals like Flanagan are not able to exploit our children.”