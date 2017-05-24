Metro nurse arrested for embezzling opioids, authorities say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a Metro nurse for allegedly embezzling opioids, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to MBN Director John Dowdy and Daniel Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration, 32-year-old Jeremy David Duke has surrendered his nursing license.

Agents charged Duke with embezzlement and processed him Wednesday at the Hinds County Sheriff Department.

Authorities said Duke worked at a Metro-Jackson hospital.

“Mr. Duke is suspected of diverting the Schedule II controlled substances Dilaudid and morphine, both of which are very powerful opioids,” said Director Dowdy.

Dilaudid, a brand name for hydromorphone, and morphine are used medically to treat pain and is sometimes used illegally by opioid addicts.

“The arrest of Mr. Duke by DEA and MBN speaks to the seriousness of the growing opioid crisis in this country. No longer will drug dealers, cloaked in lab coats, be able to hide behind the title of claiming to be a medical professional, while pushing this poison into our communities. DEA — along with our other federal, state and local counterparts — will continue to do all we can to address this problem,” said DEA ASAIC Comeaux.

“This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible,” said Director Dowdy.