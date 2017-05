JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Republican Party is making rounds around the state to push people to get out and vote in the upcoming June election.

The GOP heldl a “Get Out The Vote” event Wednesday in Jackson at its headquarters on Yazoo Street. Wednesday’s event is a part of a series.

Chairmen Joe Nosef and other Republicans attended the event.

On Monday, the group held the event in Meridian and they were in Starkville.