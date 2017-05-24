Rangers try to rescue wild elephant in India’s northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) – Indian veterinarians are treating a 10-year-old wild elephant with an injured leg to help it escape from a marshy area where it has been stuck for at least five days.
The state Forest and Environment Ministry said forest rangers are bringing domesticated elephants to help rescue the trapped male elephant in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.
Their first priority is to treat the elephant’s injury so it can come out on its own.
Such events are becoming increasingly common in the state, which has a large population of wild elephants. Many stray from their herds and enter swampy areas or nearby villages in search of food.
Elephant stuck in swamp in India May 24, 2017
Elephant stuck in swamp in India May 24, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
Working Together Jackson South Jackson forum 05112017
-
Trees, power lines down on 18-wheeler
-
Caught in the Healthcare Crossfire by Beth Alexander May 2017
-
Bailey Avenue House Fire 05122017
-
Drugs confiscated from Adams County home
-
Truck stolen from Pike County shop
-
Clinton Shell gas station robberies
-
City truck hits Gateway Rescue Mission