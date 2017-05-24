Rangers try to rescue wild elephant in India’s northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) – Indian veterinarians are treating a 10-year-old wild elephant with an injured leg to help it escape from a marshy area where it has been stuck for at least five days.

The state Forest and Environment Ministry said forest rangers are bringing domesticated elephants to help rescue the trapped male elephant in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

Their first priority is to treat the elephant’s injury so it can come out on its own.

Such events are becoming increasingly common in the state, which has a large population of wild elephants. Many stray from their herds and enter swampy areas or nearby villages in search of food.

Elephant stuck in swamp in India May 24, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles)east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago. This is becoming a common occurrence in the state which has a large population of wild elephants, straying out of their herds and entering swampy areas and villages. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles)east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago. This is becoming a common occurrence in the state which has a large population of wild elephants, straying out of their herds and entering swampy areas and villages. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles)east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago. This is becoming a common occurrence in the state which has a large population of wild elephants, straying out of their herds and entering swampy areas and villages. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A domestic elephant interlocks its trunk with a 10-year-old wild tusker that is stuck in a marshy area with a rear leg injury at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles)east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago. This is becoming a common occurrence in the state which has a large population of wild elephants, straying out of their herds and entering swampy areas and villages. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)