JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Family members and friends of Kingston Frazier will gather this week in remembrance of him.

The 6-year-old died May 18 after being kidnapped in Jackson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Morning Star Baptist Church that is located at 3420 Albermarle Road in Jackson.

The Celebration of Life will be on Friday, May 26 at noon at the same location.