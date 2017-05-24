Suspects accused in Kingston Frazier’s death to face additional charges in Hinds County

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County District Attorney says more charges are coming for the suspects accused in Kingston Frazier’s death.

The 6-year-old was in the backseat of his mother’s car when it was stolen. His body was found in Madison County.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said charges will be filed in Hinds County for kidnapping and auto theft.

The suspects, Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield and DeAllen Washington, are already charged with capital murder in Madison County.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases and not that the other’s are not, but it’s certainly unimaginable,” he said. “The lengths that we’re going to to solve this, we’re spending every hour we can to figure out every single detail.”

