The tragedy of Everest’s ‘normal:’ 10 dead this season, so far

Binaj Gurubacharya, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Purna Kumari Sherchan, wife of Nepalese climber Min Bahadur Sherchan cries during her husband's funeral in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The 85-year-old Nepali man died while attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest, officials said. Sherchan died at the Everest base camp on Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – Almost every year, the reports filter down from the highest mountain in the world, and talk among the climbing teams at Everest Base Camp turns to the latest person to die.

On Everest, tragedy is almost normal. Ten people have died so far in a series of accidents this climbing season, four more than mountaineering officials expect in a typical year.

On Wednesday, authorities said Sherpa rescuers found the bodies of four climbers inside a tent at the highest camp on Everest, a few thousand feet from the summit. The rescuers were in the area to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer who had died over the weekend.

 

