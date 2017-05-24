TRAFFIC: Crash near Arbor Vista, Alta Vista in Jackson

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crash near Arbor Vista and Alta Vista boulevards  in Jackson is under investigation this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The crash may have knocked out power to many residents but a traffic light in the immediate area of the crash is still working.

It is not known if the line was damaged before the crash.

Entergy is reporting about 365 power outages in the area.

Graphic Credit: Entergy Mississippi, Inc. (http://www.etrviewoutage.com)

 

WJTV is working to learn more and will provide information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

