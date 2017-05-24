TRAFFIC: Crash near Arbor Vista, Alta Vista in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crash near Arbor Vista and Alta Vista boulevards in Jackson is under investigation this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The crash may have knocked out power to many residents but a traffic light in the immediate area of the crash is still working.

It is not known if the line was damaged before the crash.

Entergy is reporting about 365 power outages in the area.

WJTV is working to learn more and will provide information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

