TRAFFIC: I 55 at MS 25 near Lakeland Drive and Exit 98B

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on I-55 and Lakeland in Jackson, Mississippi.

Delays of approximately one hour and thirty minutes are being reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The incident is affecting the northbound lanes of traffic.

WJTV has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi news:

Download the WJTV News App from the App Store

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s