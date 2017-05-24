Pregnant woman shot multiple times on Sagamore Street

JPD investigating a possible shooting on Sagamore St. pic.twitter.com/0lG54Yl0Dj — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 24, 2017

One window is broken after neighbors say shots rang out here on Sagamore St @WJTV pic.twitter.com/nUO7eUD43c — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 24, 2017

The homeowner says her pregnant sister was shot twice in the arm. We are trying to get more information from @JacksonMSPolice @WJTV — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 24, 2017

JACKSON, MISS (WJTV) Jackson police says a pregnant woman was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened in front of a home on Sagamore St.

Detectives say Kattie Hatcher was shot twice in the arm and once in the hand. Police says she is more than two months pregnant.

Investigators say they are looking for a male and female, last seen in a black Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Hatcher was taken to the hospital.

Her sister tells WJTV she believes the shooting was a result of an argument on social media.

The sister also says Hatcher is doing okay.