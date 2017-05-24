Pregnant woman shot multiple times on Sagamore Street

JACKSON, MISS (WJTV) Jackson police says a pregnant woman was shot multiple times.
The shooting happened in front of a home on Sagamore St.
Detectives say Kattie Hatcher was shot twice in the arm and once in the hand. Police says she is more than two months pregnant.
Investigators say they are looking for a male and female, last seen in a black Nissan Altima or Maxima.
Hatcher was taken to the hospital.
Her sister tells WJTV she believes the shooting was a result of an argument on social media.
The sister also says Hatcher is doing okay.