4 Kosovars suspected of plotting terror acts

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) – Kosovo police say they have arrested four ethnic Albanians suspected of preparing terror acts.

A statement Thursday said police carried out a large operation checking five locations in the capital, Pristina, as well as Gjilan and Ferizaj in the south.

Police said they seized a revolver, a rifle, a computer, mobile phones and some notebooks.

Two of the arrested were later released after questioning.

It did not specify what terror plans they were accused of, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Kosovo authorities say that about 70 of the country’s citizens are active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.

 

